Samsung experienced a security breach that exposed the data of its U.S. customers

Some Samsung U.S. customers might have gotten a rude awakening this morning as the firm began notifying them through email that it had experienced a security breach. The breach occurred sometime in late July 2022 when “an unauthorized third party acquired information from some of Samsung’s U.S. systems.” Now, the firm has set up a dedicated webpage with information about the incident, what the company is doing, and what can be done going forward.

According to Samsung, while the incident occurred in late July, the firm concluded its investigation into the matter around August 4. They found that the breach led to personal data being exposed. Regarding what was taken, Samsung reports that it isn’t consistent from customer to customer. The data could include information such as name, date of birth, demographic, and product registration information. While a breach is never a good thing, thankfully, more private and vital information like Social Security, credit card, and debit card numbers weren’t compromised. As mentioned previously, Samsung is reaching out to affected customers through email.

For those that are concerned that their accounts on Samsung’s platforms might be compromised, the firm has stated that based on what it has found, “immediate action” is not necessary. However, the company does caution against any kind of unsolicited communications that might ask for personal or vital information. Furthermore, it warns against clicking any links or downloading any kind of attachments from unknown email sources. While it doesn’t think action is necessary, the firm still recommends checking accounts for any suspicious or unknown activity. If concerned, it does have a dedicated email address ([email protected]) that can field questions about the incident.

So, for now, it’s best to keep a lookout in your email inbox, as you might get a letter from Samsung regarding the current situation. If you do not, you should be in the clear, as the company states that it is only notifying those that were affected by the breach. Of course, this could always change depending on the situation. The company has stated that it will “further enhance the security of our systems” to maintain the trust of its customers going forward.

Source: Samsung