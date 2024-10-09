Samsung ViewFinity S50GC Series $200 $350 Save $150 An affordable ultrawide monitor from Samsung that can really change the way you work and play. Right now, grab this monitor for its lowest price, coming in at just $200. $200 at Amazon

You really can't match the feeling of having extra screen real estate, which is why going with an ultrawide monitor is the perfect way to get that added space. Not only is it great for media consumption, but it's also perfect for boosting productivity as well. Now, there are a lot of great ultrawide monitors to choose from, but if this is your first one, and you don't want to go all in with a model that's going to break the bank, how about checking out Samsung's ViewFinity S50GC, which is now on sale for a stellar price.

For a limited time, you can grab Samsung's 34-inch ViewFinity S50GC ultrawide monitor for an absolute steal, with Amazon taking 43% off during its Big Deal Days sales event. Not only are you getting a huge discount, but it's also down to its lowest price to date, which makes it a no-brainer. With that said, the event is only going to be around for just one more day, so be sure to pick this up while you still can.

What's great about the Samsung's 34-inch ViewFinity S50GC ultrawide monitor?

Source: Samsung

So what makes this monitor special? Well, as mentioned before, the ViewFinity S50GC is an ultrawide monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio. So, while 34 inches may not sound like a lot, it provides a large amount of space on the horizontal axis that makes it easier to multitask by putting windows side by side, or even setting up a split screen with other devices.

Of course, if looking through spreadsheets in a new way doesn't sound all that exciting for you, the 21:9 aspect ratio does come in handy for other reasons as well, like when watching movies, and can even be fun when playing supported ultrawide games. For the latter reasons, the monitor does offer support for HDR, and can crank up its fresh rate to 100Hz too.

And as an added perk, the monitor also offers support for AMD's FreeSync technology that minimizes screen tearing and other issues that can appear in games. When it comes to connectivity, the monitor has two HDMI ports, and one DisplayPort. And as mentioned before, you can have multiple devices connected and outputting to one screen.

For the most part, this is a great monitor, so long as you're not looking for something that's going to be catering towards gaming exclusively. And at its newly discounted price, it's one that you don't want to miss if you think an ultrawide monitor is right for you.