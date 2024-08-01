Samsung ViewFinity S50GC Series $230 $380 Save $150 It's a fantastic monitor that can really do it all. You get a whopping 34 inches of screen real estate, which now comes in far below its original retail price for a limited time. $230 at Best Buy $230 at Amazon

If you've been looking for a new monitor, chances are, you've seen just how many different options are out there. Of course, you can always go with the best choices, but then you're going to be potentially paying quite a bit for something you might not utilize to its full potential.

With that said, if you're looking for something that offers a lot of value, but isn't going to cost a whole lot, then this Samsung ViewFinity S50GC monitor is going to be a great option. While it usually comes in at $380, it can now be had for much less, with a excellent discount that knocks nearly 40% off.

What's great about Samsung's ViewFinity S50GC monitor?

Well, you're getting a massive amount of screen real estate here with the ViewFinity S50GC monitor coming in at 34 inches. Furthermore, it's also an ultrawide monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio, which means, if you're looking to put your windows side by side, or go with a splitscreen setup, then this ones going to be able easily handle that task.

While this ultrawdie monitor is built for handling productivity apps, it's also great for entertainement purposes as well, with clear benefits when gaming or watching movies. Of course, this is all possible thanks to the monitor's support for HDR10 and its 100Hz refresh rate that keeps things looking buttery smooth. Fruthermore, you also get support for AMD FreeSync, which can further enhance the experience when connected to a compatible PC or laptop.

As it comes to connectivity, the monitor features two HDMI and one DisplayPort. If you want, you can even simultaneously display up to two sources on one monitor. Overall, this is just one of those monitors that's going to be good for a lot of things, and is a great all arounder. And at this price, you're getting an absolute steal if you're looking to upgrade your current setup.