Samsung ViewFinity S9 Series 5K Computer Monitor $850 $1600 Save $750 This monitor delivers beautiful and accurate colors and 5K resolution. In addition, it runs Tizen OS, which allows it to run independently of an attached device. While this monitor typically comes in at an eye-watering $1599.99, it can now be had for far less, with a price tag of $849.99 for a limited time. $850 at Samsung

There are a lot of great 4K monitor options out on the market right now. But if you're looking to take things a step further and are looking for a monitor that punches above 4K resolution, then you can't go wrong with Samsung's ViewFinity S9 5K IPS smart monitor. During the Discover Samsung event, you can save big, with this daily deal that knocks 47% off for a limited time.

Related Best monitors in 2024 Need a new monitor for your desktop setup? These are some of the best monitors you can buy right now for productivity and entertainment.

What's great about Samsung's ViewFinity S9 5K IPS smart monitor?

If you're a professional that needs to get the most out of their monitor, then this model is going to be right up your alley. The ViewFinity S9 IPS smart monitor provides a resolution that tops out at 5K, and pairs it with impressive color accuracy thanks to its 99% DCI-P3 option. In addition, colors can be calibrated thanks to an app that can be downloaded on your smartphone, simplifying the process of getting the look that you need.

And of course, with a monitor of this caliber, Samsung has this model "Pantone Validated", which means it can accurately produce 2,000 Pantone colors and 100 Pantone SkinTone shades. When it comes to connectivity, this monitor has a Thunderbolt 4 port that can provide charging up to 90W and also provide up to 40Gbps data transfer speeds. The monitor also has three USB-C ports and a mini DisplayPort. Furthermore, it also has a webcam attachment that can be used for video calls.

In addition to its impressive resolution, you're also going to get smart features, which brings more versatility to the monitor, allowing it to function without being connected to a device. Samsung's Smart TV Apps allows the monitor to seamlessly deliver some of the best TV shows and movies from popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon, and others. Furthermore, Samsung's Gaming Hub also provides access to AAA gaming titles through streaming services like Amazon Luna and Nvidia's GeForce Now.

While this monitor might be overkill for most, it's a great tool if you need the extra resolution over a 4K monitor. With that said, these monitors can be expensive, and this daily deal is the perfect way to save some money. So get it while you can because this deal won't last long.