Samsung combined its Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass apps into a unified Samsung Wallet app last year, giving users access to digital keys, boarding passes, IDs, payment cards, and more in one place. The company initially released the comprehensive digital wallet in six markets but expanded availability to 21 countries over the course of the year. Today, it has announced that Samsung Wallet will soon be available in eight more regions.

Starting at the end of January, Samsung will release the Samsung Wallet app in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan, bringing the total to 29 supported countries. Once the app rolls out, Galaxy smartphone users in these regions will be able to organize their boarding passes, payment cards, digital keys, passwords, gift cards, etc., in the app.

Samsung Wallet also lets you monitor your cryptocurrency portfolio via the Samsung Blockchain Wallet app, and it works with the SmartThings ecosystem to help you unlock doors with digital keys. Samsung also plans to release support for digital IDs, like driver's licenses and student IDs, in the future. Note that some of these features are regionally restricted, so you may not get access to them in your region.

In addition to these regions, Samsung Wallet is also available in Bahrain, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Korea, Kuwait, Norway, Oman, Qatar, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Vietnam, UAE, the U.K, and the U.S. Samsung will likely release the app in more countries in the coming months. We'll let you know as soon as Samsung expands available to more regions.

Samsung Wallet is a great alternative to Google Wallet, especially since the latter is not available in as many countries. If you're in one of the supported regions and want to try it out, head to the Galaxy Store on your device and download the app.

Source: Samsung Newsroom