The Samsung Wallet app will soon be available in 13 new markets

Samsung unveiled its comprehensive digital wallet app, aptly named Samsung Wallet, in June this year. Shortly after the announcement, the company released the app through the Galaxy Store. However, it was initially limited to seven regions, including South Korea, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the U.S., and the U.K. Samsung has now announced plans for wider availability at its ongoing SDC 2022 event.

Samsung will extend Samsung Wallet availability to thirteen new markets this year. Galaxy smartphone users in Bahrain, Denmark, Finland, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Norway, Oman, Qatar, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Vietnam, and U.A.E will soon be able to store their payment cards, digital IDs, tickets, and more in the Samsung Wallet app. Although the company has not shared a definite timeline for the release, we expect the Samsung Wallet app to show up in the Galaxy Store in these regions over the next few weeks.

For the unaware, Samsung Wallet is a comprehensive digital wallet app like Google Wallet for Galaxy smartphone users. It is a combination of the Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass apps, and it lets users organize their boarding passes, IDs, payment cards, digital keys, and more in a single app. Although Samsung Wallet currently doesn’t support official IDs, like driver’s licenses and student IDs, Samsung plans to release this functionality soon.

In its current state, the Samsung Wallet app lets users store the following:

Payment cards

Loyalty and membership cards

Passwords

Digital Keys (both home and automobile)

Korean Air boarding passes

You can also monitor your cryptocurrency portfolio in the app via Samsung Blockchain Wallet. However, some of these features may not be available for users in select regions. Samsung says that the availability and launch of specific features for the Samsung Wallet app will depend on supported Galaxy devices and vary by market. But the company has not shared the regional feature availability details at the moment. We’ll let you know as soon as we have more information.