Our smartphones have come a long way in terms of functionality, from being able to take photos and stream music to now even being able to unlock and control our cars. The ability to unlock your car using your smartphone is a relatively new concept, but it is only a matter of time before this feature becomes ubiquitous. In 2021, Samsung followed in Apple's footsteps by introducing a digital car key feature with the release of their Galaxy S21 series. The feature is limited to the flagship lineup and only works with a limited number of cars. If you're unsure if your Galaxy phone can unlock your car, here's everything you need to know.

What is Samsung Digital Key

The Samsung Digital Key is a feature that allows you to use your smartphone as a car key. It's part of Samsung Wallet and is available on select Galaxy flagships, including the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S22 series, and the company's foldable lineup. With the Samsung Digital Key, you can easily lock and unlock your car, start the engine, open the trunk, and adjust your seat and mirror position before entering the car. One of the best things about the Samsung Digital Key is the ability to share your digital key with friends and family members. If you need to lend your car to someone, you can easily share the digital key with them and even set a time limit for access. This is particularly useful when lending your car for a short period. The feature relies on Ultra-Wideband (UWB) and NFC to securely unlock your car. In addition, it also uses Samsung's embedded Secure Element (eSE) to protect your sensitive information and encryption keys.

What cars support digital car key in Samsung Wallet?

The Samsung Digital Key only works with select car models from BMW, Genesis, and Hyundai. Samsung has also partnered with Audi and Ford, but no cars from these manufacturers currently support the digital key feature.

As of now, the following cars support the Samsung Digital Key:

BMW 1 Series

BMW 2 Series

BMW 3 Series

BMW 4 Series

BMW 5 Series

BMW 6 Series

BMW 8 Series

BMW X5

BMW X5 M

BMW X6

BMW X6 M

BMW X7

BMW Z4

BMW iX3

BMW iX

BMW i4

Genesis GV60

Genesis G90

Hyundai Palisade

Kia Niro

The Samsung Digital Key is a convenient feature that turns your Samsung phone into a car key. While the feature is currently only supported by a handful of cars, we hope to see wider adoption as more manufacturers adopt the technology.