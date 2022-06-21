The new Samsung Wallet app is now available on the Galaxy Store

Following in Google’s footsteps, Samsung recently announced a new unified wallet app. The new Samsung Wallet app is designed to give users access to all features from Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass in one place. You can use it to store your digital IDs, tickets, credit and debit cards, gift cards, and more. If you own a Galaxy smartphone and want to give it a whirl, you can now download Samsung Wallet from the Galaxy Store.

As Samsung mentioned in its original announcement, the Samsung Wallet app is currently limited to six markets outside the company’s home market of South Korea, namely France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the US. If you’re in one of these locations, you can search for the app in the Galaxy Store on a Samsung Pay-enabled smartphone running Android 9.0 Lollipop or above, or you can download it by following the link provided below. Alternatively, you can open Samsung Pay or Samsung Pass on your Galaxy Smartphone and follow the prompts to migrate to the new wallet app. Note that some of the features require an eSE-enabled device.

What can you store in the new Samsung Wallet app?

Samsung says that you can use the new Samsung Wallet app to store the following information:

Payment cards

Loyalty and membership cards

Passwords

Digital Keys (both home and automobile)

Korean Air boarding passes

You can also use the app to monitor your cryptocurrency portfolio via the Samsung Blockchain Wallet app. Furthermore, the app works seamlessly with SmartThings to help users unlock doors with digital keys. Currently, the Samsung Wallet app doesn’t offer support for digital IDs, like driver’s licenses and student IDs, but Samsung plans to roll out the functionality sometime later this year.

It’s worth mentioning that some of the features mentioned above may not be available in certain regions. Samsung has not provided a detailed overview of the regional restrictions. If you have installed the Samsung Wallet app on your phone, make sure to drop a comment highlighting which features are available in your region.

Are you an active Samsung Pay user? What do you like/dislike about the new Samsung Wallet app? Let us know in the comments section below.

Download Samsung Wallet from the Galaxy Store

Via: SamMobile