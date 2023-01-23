Samsung Pay is being replaced by Samsung Wallet, but what makes the new app different from the original?

Last summer, Samsung announced it would be bringing its new app, called Samsung Wallet, to Galaxy smartphones. It's meant to act as a digital one-stop solution where you can store items such as credit and debit cards, loyalty cards, IDs, boarding passes, and more, just like you would with a physical wallet.

But wait, doesn't Samsung already have this? That's partially correct. Samsung Pay, the company’s current mobile payment system, originally launched in 2015 as the primary way to make payments using your Galaxy phone at retailers. It's now being replaced by Samsung Wallet, which also introduces new capabilities that weren’t previously available with Samsung Pay. But what exactly are the differences between Samsung Wallet and Samsung Pay? Let’s discuss it.

Samsung Pay + Samsung Pass = Samsung Wallet

Samsung Pay is the default mobile payment method for Galaxy smartphones. It allows you to store your credit cards, debit cards, gift cards, and loyalty cards in a single location without having to carry their physical versions wherever you go. Since its launch in 2015, it’s been used by millions of people and has even been preferred by many over popular alternatives like Google Pay.

Samsung Wallet is the more versatile payment solution for Galaxy smartphones, hence its immediate takeover of both Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass.

But there’s a catch: Unlike other mobile payment services, Samsung Pay could never replace your entire wallet due to the lack of support for other items you’d typically store in a wallet, like IDs and passports. It also can’t store more sensitive information like your passwords, addresses, and autofill credit card details. All of that was kept in a separate app called Samsung Pass.

Obviously, with two different applications handling your most sensitive information, it can cause a bit of friction as you try to manage it all. So, to make things a little easier (and much more secure), Samsung combined the two apps and turned them into Samsung Wallet.

What are Samsung Wallet's features?

With Samsung Wallet, you’ll get all the features of Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass under one roof. That means all your cards, passwords, addresses, and more will be kept in a single place. Plus, the app introduces a boatload of new features, like the ability to store IDs, passports, boarding passes, and car keys, all while keeping everything behind biometric authentication.

Beyond the usual stuff, there's also support for digital keys so you can unlock a smart door lock using Samsung Wallet, along with the ability to store your COVID-19 vaccination card. Samsung Wallet can help you monitor your cryptocurrency investments using Samsung Blockchain Wallet integration. That way, you always know how much your bitcoin, Ethereum, or other digital currencies are doing.

One big caveat with Samsung Wallet is its lack of support for Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) payments. You could make payments with a credit or debit card on any terminal with your Galaxy phone with Samsung Pay as long as it supported the magnetic stripe that runs along the back of your physical cards. However, given how modern Galaxy smartphones only include NFC for mobile payments, it makes sense to see the feature dropped from Samsung Wallet.

All in all, Samsung Wallet is the more versatile payment solution for Galaxy smartphones, hence its immediate takeover of both Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass. Most modern Galaxy devices already have the app installed in locations like the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. If you don’t see it on your smartphone, open the Samsung Pay or Pass app and follow the migration prompts.

