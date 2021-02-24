Samsung is allegedly making a Windows 10 PC with an Exynos chip and AMD graphics

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch a Windows 10 laptop equipped with an Exynos processor and AMD graphics. Exynos are ARM-based chips, so this PC will likely run Windows 10 on ARM and compete with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx.

According to a ZDNet Korea report, the Samsung device is expected to launch in the second half of this year, potentially after the release of the next Galaxy Note. Incidentally, there are still conflicting reports about whether the Galaxy Note line will have a part to play in Samsung’s future.

Samsung has released Windows 10 on ARM devices in the past, including the Galaxy Book S and Galaxy Book 2. But those devices were equipped with Qualcomm processors. ZDNet Korea claims Samsung’s upcoming laptop will feature an Exynos 2200, which would be the successor to its Exynos 2100 processor launched at Unpacked 2021.

Samsung and AMD have been collaborating on a mobile GPU since 2019, so the rumored laptop has been a longtime coming. Samsung previously teased that the component would make its way into a “flagship product.” Reports previously speculated the component would first appear in a next-generation foldable, but that might not be the case.

A high-end Windows 10 on ARM PC made by Samsung could be the boost the platform needs. The platform hasn’t really taken off, but since its launch, it’s gotten a lot better. These days, more Windows 10 apps support ARM devices, while Microsoft is working on x64 emulation. The development should go a considerable way toward closing the app gap.

Companies like Intel and Qualcomm have long had a monopoly on the market, but some OEMs are taking matters into their own hands. Apple designed an M1 chip to power its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, and the Cupertino company is looking to power its entire Mac lineup with M series chips. Samsung could be the next company to follow this approach, starting with a Windows 10 PC powered by an Exynos chip.

Featured image of Samsung Galaxy Book Flex