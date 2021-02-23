One UI 3.1 brings wireless support for Samsung DeX on PC to more Galaxy phones

A few weeks ago, it was discovered that the Galaxy S1 series featured wireless support for DeX on PC. As it turns out, you can cast DeX wirelessly to a compatible PC with the latest One UI 3.1 update, meaning more Galaxy devices support the feature.

Reddit user Ahmed_Momen22 posted a screenshot on Reddit revealing support for the feature in One UI 3.1.

“Get a powerful desktop experience from your phone,” the image reads. “Cast DeX wirelessly to a compatible TV or PC, or connect your phone with a cable to a monitor, TV, or PC.”

If you’re unfamiliar, DeX is Samsung’s desktop-mode software that lets you turn your Galaxy S or Tab device into a portable PC, so you be more productive on a larger screen. It can run on-device (on Tab series devices), on an external monitor/TV (either wirelessly using Miracast or wired with a USB-C to HDMI adapter), or as a windowed application on a Windows/macOS PC.

Running the experience under Windows 10/macOS requires downloading Samsung’s DeX for PC software. Previously, you could only run DeX for PC with a wired connection between your Galaxy device and your PC. However, the latest update in One UI 3.1 apparently supports running DeX for PC wireless, so long as your devices are on the same wireless network.

As we previously explained, the process of wirelessly starting DeX on a PC is straightforward. Just pull down the notification shade and tap the appropriate icon to start searching for a PC that’s on the same network and has DeX for PC software installed. After that, simply connect.

DeX has always been a great way to extend the capabilities of your Galaxy device. Taking the experience wireless make it even more seamless. If you haven’t yet given the feature a chance, now might finally be the time to do it.