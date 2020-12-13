Get everything you need to succeed with Samsung’s Work and Wellness Pack

At this point, you’re really starting to cut it close with holiday shopping. Items you order now may not make it in time for Christmas, and there isn’t much worse than missing just one piece of the perfect gift come the big day. So, why risk it when you can get the Samsung Work and Wellness Pack instead?

Samsung knew that some of us procrastinate when it comes to getting gifts, so enter the Work and Wellness Pack. This tech bundle includes pretty much everything you’d need for an optimal smartphone experience: The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch 3, and the Wireless Charger Pad Trio. Honestly, with a bundle like this, you’d have all the Samsung essentials all in one go. You only just need to pick up a case for your new phone!

Better yet, grabbing the Samsung Work and Wellness Pack will get you a hefty discount than buying these items separately. How does saving $498 sound? That more savings than the MSRP of the Galaxy Watch 3 itself! In addition, you’ll get two other freebies in the form of 6 months of Spotify Premium and 4 months of YouTube Premium.

The Work and Wellness Pack’s grand total is $1,650, but you can also sign up for monthly payments, bringing the total down to the much more affordable $45.84 for 36 months. Pick between the Black Pack and the Bronze Pack and have that gift for a loved one (or yourself) squared away!

