Samsung’s YouMake Project aims to take product customization to the next level

During its CES 2022 keynote, Samsung unveiled a host of new products, including the Samsung Freestyle projector, a new range of Micro LED, Mini LED, and Lifestyle TVs, and several new 4K monitors. In addition, the company announced the YouMake Project at the event, which will give consumers the option to personalize all products from the company from one central location.

In a press release highlighting the YouMake Project, Samsung notes that it empowers consumers to “choose and customize products based on what matters most to them, so they can enjoy a more personalized experience across devices.” The initiative takes Samsung’s Bespoke vision to the next level and will give buyers the option to customize everything from home appliances to smartphones and other products from the company.

During the keynote, Samsung said that the YouMake Project will launch on its website later this month, giving users a chance to personalize their Samsung smartphones, TVs, refrigerators, wearables, and more. The project’s website also includes a virtual showroom that helps users experience customized products before purchase.

It’s worth noting that Samsung has offered customization options for home appliances under the Bespoke banner for a while now. The company recently expanded the Bespoke range to include the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Watch 4. The YouMake project aims to take things a step further and include all the other products from the company. At the moment, we’re not sure whether Samsung plans to merge its Bespoke range with the YouMake Project or not. However, that seems unlikely as Samsung also showcased a couple of new Bespoke products during the keynote, including Bespoke options for the Family Hub, French 3-Door and 4-Door refrigerators, dishwashers, ranges and over-the-range microwaves, Jet vacuum, and Washer and Dryer.

What’s your take on Samsung’s YouMake Project? Are you looking forward to customizing your own Samsung products? Let us know in the comments section below. Also, take a look at the rest of our CES 2022 coverage to keep track of all the recent announcements.