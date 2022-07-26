Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 renders show us more colors and angles

This isn’t our first time seeing renders of Samsung’s upcoming and unannounced foldable smartphones. But a new set of renders had been shared online, giving us our best look yet at the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The renders come courtesy of Onleaks via the website GizNext showing us four color shades of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. First and foremost, we can see the design is pretty similar to its predecessor. However, there are notable differences that have been reported in the past.

One of those changes is the larger external display. Although an exact size has never been mentioned, most report that it should come in at two inches and above. There have also been numerous reports about a larger battery. This would certainly be a welcome change, as the additional battery can only be a positive thing.

As far as looks, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have a more squared-off look, along with a smaller hinge. If that wasn’t enough, it could arrive in various colors, with some customizable options. Those curious about all of the details will want to check out our comprehensive post on everything we know about the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Samsung has only recently started to promote its Unpacked event scheduled for August 10. At first, it was through a cryptic post, but the company came clean with a full reveal. While it has not officially stated what kinds of things will be shown off during the event, the firm has left many hints indicating that the event will focus on its next line of foldable smartphones. If interested in Samsung’s next foldables, you can always begin your pre-order process by registering on the company’s website. Currently, the company is running a promotion that could net those that order up to $200 in store credit, which is an incredible deal.