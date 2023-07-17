Samsung's monitor lineup just got a bit more interesting. The company today announced the addition of the ViewFinity S9, a new 5K resolution monitor. Taking on the Apple Studio Display, this monitor comes in at $1,600 and will hit store shelves later in August.

As a 5K monitor, the ViewFInity S9 packs in a 5120x2800 resolution, matching that of the Apple Studio Display, In terms of color accuracy, it covers 99% of the DCI-P3 gamut. The new Samsung monitor also has an IPS matte panel and can hit 600 nits of brightness, with he panel type helping reduce glare in bright settings. On connectivity, it sports one Thunderbolt 4 port that can deliver 90W of power to a laptop, a mini DisplayPort, and a USB-C port.

The monitor is made of metal, and there's a height-adjustable stand, that allows you to tilt the screen, and it even can rotate 90 degrees. And yes, the monitor is VESA mount compatible, so you can mount it easily. Elsewhere, similar to the integrated 12MP webcam on Apple's Studio Display, you even get a 4K webcam on the top of the monitor, which connects via a Pogo pin, eliminating the need for messy cables on your desk. That camera can fit the angle of the monitor, and you get bonus software features like Auto Framing, so you'll always be in view of those on the other side of your call.

Like the other Smart Monitors in Samsung's lineup, this display has Smart TV apps, so you can access things like the Samsung Gaming Hub to play Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now. This might help you make the most of the integrated speakers, too,

Other nifty features on this monitor include Samsung's Smart Calibration feature, which lets you use a smartphone to customize the color accuracy and other color settings of the screen. There are basic and professional, modes that creative types like video editors are sure to appreciate.