Samsung’s 128GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite now on sale for just $330

Samsung released the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite last year as a slightly cheaper alternative to the Galaxy Tab S6, with an LCD screen instead of AMOLED and lower-power hardware. It has been succeeded by the Tab S7 and Tab S7 FE, but it’s still a great tablet for media streaming and light productivity. Now you can pick up the 128GB version for just $329.99 at B&H Photo, a savings of $80 from the original price. That’s also $20 lower than the current cost on Amazon.

This model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has an Exynos 9611 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a 10.4-inch 2000 x 1200 LCD screen. There’s also a microSD card slot for adding more storage, plus an included S Pen stylus for drawing. The tablet supports Wi-Fi 5 (sadly not Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C for charging and data transfer. Samsung also included a feature on the Tab S6 Lite that isn’t available on the Tab S7 or Tab S7 FE: a headphone jack.

Samsung confirmed last year that the Tab S6 Lite would get at least three years of Android OS updates, so it should receive Android 12 and 13. Even though it has largely been replaced by the Tab S7 and Tab S7 FE, it’s still a great purchase at this price.