Samsung sells a bunch of different TV models of varying quality, from entry-level options for budget buyers to enthusiast-level picks. A lot of the time, people associate the high end of the TV market with massive screen sizes, nearing 100 inches in some cases. But there are plenty of smaller TVs available with superior viewing quality, like this 43-inch 4K, QLED TV from Samsung. It's typically priced over $1,000, but you can snag it for just $977 in this Black Friday deal. It's rare to see this TV drop under $1,000, and that makes this particular discount one of our favorite TV deals.

Why you'll love Samsung's 43-inch 4K, 48-inch TV

It's an incredibly versatile choice

At 43-inches, there are a lot of cool things you can do with this TV. You can, of course, use it as a regular TV, with the small stand on this panel being great for small spaces. However, the 43-inch size of this Samsung TV could also make it a great monitor. Whether you're looking at it from a few inches away or a few feet, the quality of this TV is sure to impress. It uses Samsung's Quantum mini-LED technology, and this is great for color accuracy and contrast. Plus, it's a 4K panel. But more than that, this Samsung TV features 4K upscaling to use AI to make non-4K content look even better on the display.

There are a few other features that make this TV excellent for professionals and enthusiasts alike. It supports HDR 32X, and combined with the Quantum mini-LED hardware, will make for stunning colors and visuals. Beyond that, you'll find support for Dolby Atmos audio with the built-in TV speakers. If you're looking for a truly professional setup, Samsung offers a smart calibration feature right out-of-the-box that will calibrate your display in just 7-12 minutes.

With all these features, it's easy to see why the Samsung 43-inch, QLED TV is such a great value. At under $1,000, people looking for a premium viewing experience won't find a better deal at this quality level. Act fast, because this deal won't last forever.