Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 G95C Gaming Monitor $1100 $1300 Save $200 If you're looking for a massive ultrawide gaming monitor, look no further than Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey G9 G95C. This monitor has the looks and performance, and comes in priced at $200 less than its normal retail price for a limited time. $1100 at Amazon $1100 at Best Buy $1100 at Samsung

Ultrawide monitors provide a completely different experience when compared to standard monitors thanks to the expansive real screen estate they provide. If you've been thinking about diving in and have been looking for a new monitor, then Samsung's Odyssey G9 G95C is going to be for you.

This stellar ultrawide monitor comes in at 49 inches delivering beautiful colors, great black levels, and great performance with its refresh rate of 240Hz. While it normally comes priced at $1299.99, it's now been reduced by $200, knocking the price down to $1099.99 for a limited time.

What's great about Samsung's Odyssey G9 G95C gaming monitor?

The first thing that you're going to notice about this monitor is its sheer size. Coming in at 49 inches, you're going to get a massive panel that not only looks good but also offers plenty of performance as well. With stunning colors, you're also going to be getting great black levels, paired with a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to combat any artifacts or screen tearing during gaming.

In addition to the large display, you're also going to get a 1000R curve, which is great for immersion and easier on the eyes when compared to traditional flat panel monitors. The 32:9 aspect ratio provides flexibility, allowing users to have a dual monitor setup with ease, or to even split the monitor into two with a source coming from two different devices. You also get even more immersive qualities with light projections thanks to Samsung's CoreSync & Core Lighting+.

Of course, you're also going to get excellent customization with the ergonomic stand that allows for swivel, tilt, and also height adjustment. While this monitor is great with a PC or laptop, you can also hook up other devices as well, like a gaming console. Overall, this is a fantastic monitor that really does it all. And best of all, it can now be had for much less thanks to this incredible deal. So be sure to grab this deal while you can, because at this price it won't last long.