The 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark is a massive curved gaming monitor that costs quite a bit. Now, it's getting a hefty discount that knocks $1000 off.

The 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark is a beast of a monitor. The monitor made its retail debut just a few months ago and was priced at a whopping $3,499.99. If you've wanted one, and the price was just too much, you're in luck, as the monitor has recently received a generous discount, knocking $1000 off its retail price.

The Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch is now down to $2,499.99 and while that isn't cheap, it does offer a unique experience and could end up being the perfect monitor for you. The monitor has a 4K display with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160. It has a 1000R curvature that can reduce eye fatigue and create a more immersive expereince. It also has a 1ms response time, a refresh rate of 165Hz, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Of course, the picture quality is quite good thanks to its use of Samsung's Quantum Matrix Mini LED Technology with support for HDR. This display has anti-glare and anti-reflective properties, which should make it a joy to use, even in the brightest conditions.

The monitor has four embedded speakers and two central subwoofers that can provide an immersive sound thanks to Samsung's Sound Dome Tech, which features support for Dolby Atmos and an AI Sound Booster. Despite its massive size, the display can rotate and be used in horizontal and vertical positions.

Being a recent Samsung product, it also offers support for Gaming Hub, giving users access to different game-streaming services within the integrated menu system. For the most part, this is an amazing monitor, and its size and features go unmatched.

But it doesn't come cheap, even with its current promotional pricing. Of course, if you're looking for something that costs a little less and is smaller, there are plenty of other amazing options in our monitor roundup that feature some of the best options available right now.