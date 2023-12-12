Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57" $2000 $2500 Save $500 Plenty of screen real estate coming in at 57 inches and the monitor also delivers when it comes to performance with its 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Right now, this monitor can be had for $500 less in this limited-time holiday deal. $2000 at Amazon $2000 at Best Buy $2000 at Samsung

If you're looking for a giant ultrawide monitor that's great for gaming, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is going to be your best option. This massive gaming monitor comes in at 57 inches and offers impressive specifications all around. While it made its retail debut at $2499.99, it's now being discounted by $500, dropping the price to $1999.99 just in time for the holidays.

What's great about the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor?

The first thing that's going to come to your attention with this monitor is its sheer size. At 57 inches, you're getting a giant amount of screen real estate with this model thanks to its 32:9 aspect ratio and 7,680x2160 resolution. To put this into perspective, it's like having two 32-inch UHD monitors sitting next to each other.

In addition to the screen size, you're also getting a 1000R curvature that provides an immersive viewing experience, which is perfect for games and movies. Furthermore, this curvature also has some health benefits as well, like being a bit easier on the eyes when compared to a traditional flat monitor.

Of course, you're going to get great colors and contrast here with the display utilizing Samsung's Quantum Mini-LED technology with support for HDR 1000. Furthermore, the Odyssey Neo G9 delivers impressive performance numbers, with a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology to reduce screen tearing and artifacts during intense gaming sessions.

With a monitor like this, you're going to get plenty of connectivity options, like DisplayPort2.1, HDMI 2.1 and a USB hub. Those that like a bit of flair will enjoy Samsung's CoreSync and Core Lighting+ system that can be found on the rear of the monitor. Last but not least, you're also going to get full control of the way the monitor sits with swivel, tilt, and height adjustment.

Why buy Samsung's Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor?

This is a fantastic monitor and one that's going to deliver when it comes to image quality, features, and performance. While there's a lot to love here, its retail price is still quite high, but in line with other large ultrawide monitors. Of course, being able to save $500 off the retail price makes this a really good deal.

And if you're going with any of the retailers offering this monitor, like Samsung, Best Buy, and Amazon, you're going to be able to take advantage of this incredible pricing along with impressive financing options that are now available during the holidays. Also don't forget that extended return policies are in effect, giving you plenty of time to make a decision even after you make your purchase.