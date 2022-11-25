The Samsung 980 Pro is one of the best NVMe SSDs out. Now, the 2TB Pro model with heat sink is being discounted, knocking $110 off for Black Friday.

We've seen Samsung's top-tier 980 Pro NVMe SSD fall to some low prices before, but during Black Friday, we are getting even better Black Friday deals on computer products, and the 980 Pro NVMe SSD is no exception. The 2TB model of the 980 Pro that comes with a heat sink is now being discounted by $100. For a limited time, the 2TB model can be purchased at just $189.99, making this one of the lowest prices we have seen to date.

The Samsung 980 Pro is a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD that offers incredibly fast read and write speeds. If you don't have a PCIe 4.0 compatible product, don't worry, the Samsung SSD is backward compatible and will work with older NVMe slots - you just might not see top speeds.

Although benchmark results will vary, you're looking at an average read speed of up to 7,000 MBs, which is lightning-quick. This means you'll get faster load times in games, see better performance in your operating system and also applications.

Best of all, this model of the SSD comes with a heat sink, meaning you'll get those blazing-fast speeds without having to deal with blazing-hot temperatures. While you can use this model for a PC, it can also be installed in a laptop and even the PlayStation 5. As mentioned before, for a limited time, the Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD with heat sink is priced at just $189.99, which is an amazing deal. But, if you're not looking for that much space, check out the 1TB that's on sale too.