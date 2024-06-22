Samsung 990 Pro SSD 1TB $90 $160 Save $70 You won't have any regrets for picking up this SSD for your laptop, PC, or PlayStation 5. This 1TB SSD is fast and right now, comes in at a fantastic price. $90 at Amazon

This is the SSD you want to get if you're thinking about building or even upgrading a PC or laptop. Samsung is at the top of its game here, producing an SSD that's not only ultra-fast, but also extremely reliable. For that and many other reasons, the Samsung 990 Pro SSD sits at the top of our list when it comes best SSDs you can buy in 2024.

We've seen SSD prices rise over the past year, making it more expensive to build a new PC. That's why we're happy to share this deal on this 990 Pro SSD, which drops it to its lowest price we've seen in months. For a limited time, score this 1TB model for just $89.99, which comes in at 44% less than its original retail price.

What's great about the Samsung 990 Pro SSD?

While there are already Gen5 SSDs out there, for the most part, sticking with a Gen 4 SSD is going to be the smart choice for now, saving you tons of money in the process. Now, as far as performance goes, the 990 Pro is no slouch, with sequential read speeds up to 7,450MB/s, and sequential write speeds up to 6,900 MB/s.

As you can imagine, these numbers are great, and no matter how you intend to use this, the SSD, it's going to be able to keep up without any issues. Of course, Samsung backs up these performance numbers with excellent thermal protection as well, using nickel-coated controllers, that allow the chips to run harder for longer.

Now, while this SSD is great for PCs and laptops, it's also the perfect storage upgrade for the PlayStation 5 too. This really is the SSD to get if you're in the market for one. And Samsung even offers a five-year or 1200 TBW warranty on this drive, which means you can feel confident knowing that it's going to last awhile.

So get it while you can, because at this price, it's an absolute steal. And if you aren't quite sure and want to check out some other options, we have some other great M.2 SSD recommendations as well.