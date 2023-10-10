Source: Samsung Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink $130 $160 Save $30 A fantastic deal on an excellent M.2 SSD. This drive is perfect for your next PC or can be an excellent upgrade for your current laptop or PlayStation 5. $130 at Amazon

The Samsung 990 Pro is widely considered one of the best M.2 SSDs, offering excellent read and write speeds with great thermal management, and having an absolute killer design. Of course, when you're looking at the best, you're usually going to be paying a premium for it.

With that said, during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event, the retailer is slashing prices and offering a lot of great prices on SSDs. During the promotional event, you can score a rare discount on the 2TB model of Samsung's 990 Pro with heat sink that drops it down to its lowest price ever. For a limited time, take $30 off the drive's normal price, dropping it down to just $129.99.

What's great about the Samsung 990 Pro SSD?

If you're considering this M.2 SSD for your PC, laptop or game console — then you're going to be blown away when it comes to performance and reliability of this chip thanks to its impressive read and write speeds, with the former hitting up to 7450MB/s, and the latter reaching up to 6900MB/s.

As far as thermal management, you get an SSD that meets the PCI-SIG D8 standard and a nickel-coated controller that prevents overheating and contributes to its impressive performance. In addition to functionality, you get RGB LED lighting that adds to the overall look of the device.

Furthermore, Samsung's Magician software can manage the drive with features that allows users to check the drive's health, set its performance level, and even migrate data from older drives to your new one. If all of that wasn't enough, Samsung also offers peace of mind with its five year or 1200 TBW limited warranty.

As stated before, this is an impressive drive that has a lot to offer. So if you've been considering a new upgrade for your PC, laptop or PS5, be sure to grab this SSD while it's still on sale. You won't find a better deal on the 2TB Samsung 990 Pro with heat sink.