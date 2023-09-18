This is the SSD you want to get if you're looking for one that has impressive speeds, and comes in at a price that's absolutely phenomenal. Samsung's 990 Pro series has offered the best NVMe SSDs on the market since their release. Not only are the pushing the limits when it comes to read and write speeds, you're also getting impressive durability and reliability thanks to excellent construction and warranty. While the drive typically retails for quite a bit, we're now seeing another sale on the SSD that brings the price down quite a bit.

Right now, you can score this 1TB SSD for just $70. That means you'll be saving $100 off the original retail price when it first launched. Of course, if you need more storage space, the brand also offers a 2TB model, and has a 4TB model coming next month. But if 1TB is the right size, be sure to grab this deal while you can from Amazon, Samsung, or Best Buy.

What makes the Samsung 990 Pro great?

Samsung has built quite a reputation around its storage components, offering top-tier products that are both quick and reliable. The 990 Pro SSDs are no different, pushing the boundaries forward with sequential read speeds up to 7,450, and sequential write speeds up to 6,900 MB/s.

As you can imagine, with blistering fast speeds, the SSDs can generate quite a bit of heat. But Samsung keeps things in check by utilizing nickel-coated controllers that prevent overheating, ensuring that you can utilize the blistering fast speeds of its SSDs for as long as possible. In addition, Samsung also provides software that can monitor the health of the SSDs, which is great for those that like to look at every detail.

Of course, speed doesn't mean everything and Samsung does provide peace of mind with its 990 Pro SSDs, with a five year or 1200 TBW limited warranty. So if this SSD sounds like what you're looking for, be sure to grab one before the promotion ends.