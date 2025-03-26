Summary Samsung offers 50% off Galaxy Buds FE & Fit3 with new Galaxy A26 or A36 purchase

Galaxy A26 & A36 have 6.7-inch AMOLED screens, 50 MP cameras, and AI features

The deal is time-sensitive; act quickly to get discounted accessories

What's better than getting a new phone? Scoring some sweet accessories at a discount to accompany your new purchase. If you're in the mood for something new, Samsung is currently doing a deal where if you purchase a new Samsung Galaxy A26 or A36, you can score 50% off the Galaxy Buds FE and Galaxy Fit3. However, you have to act quickly, as the deal won't be around for very long.

The Samsung Galaxy A26 and A36 are now available

In an emailed press release, Samsung revealed the Galaxy A26 and A36 release alongside a special time-sensitive offer. Both models come with a Super AMOLED screen with a 6.7-inch size and a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. However, the A36 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 versus the A26's Samsung Exynos 1380, and the former comes with an optional 12GB RAM variant if you need more memory.

Both models share a few key elements, which Samsung divulged:

Awesome Intelligence features like Circle to Search, Object Eraser and Edit Suggestions 50 MP rear cameras ready to capture clear shots of unforgettable moments Vivid 6.7-inch FDH+ Super AMOLED displays with up to 1,200 nits of brightness

For a limited time, you can also score 50% off the Galaxy Buds FE and Galaxy Fit3 when buying either phone. Just scroll down on the phone's sales page and add the accessory to your cart before you check out.

The Galaxy A26 starts at $299, and the A36 at $399.