Summary Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE+ offer premium features, including a 13.1-inch display, at an affordable price.

The tablets boast upgraded specs like a 90Hz refresh rate, 800 nits of brightness, an Exynos 1580 chipset, and AI capabilities.

Both models are lightweight and portable, with IP68 water resistance, and come pre-installed with creative and productivity apps.

Android tablets have often been overshadowed by iPads, despite offering excellent options, usually at much lower prices. Take Samsung’s tablets, for example. They're solid iPad alternatives, packed with powerful hardware, S Pen support, and multitasking features like DeX mode.

Today, Samsung announced the latest additions to its Galaxy tablet lineup—the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+. While the upgrades over their predecessors aren’t groundbreaking, the small improvements make a big difference. And it’s safe to say that the new devices are the best for students and creatives alike.

Premium features, yet affordable pricing

One thing is for certain—the larger the screen, the better. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ delivers just that, with its 13.1-inch display, nearly 12% larger than its predecessor and the biggest screen in the FE lineup yet. The S10 FE series boasts a refresh rate of up to 90Hz and can reach up to 800 nits of brightness, ensuring vibrant and detailed visuals even under direct sunlight.

Powered by the Samsung Exynos 1580 chipset, these tablets can handle nearly any task you throw at them, whether that's multitasking with multiple apps while designing a logo or cramming for an exam. The tablets also feature an upgraded 13MP rear camera, perfect for attending work meetings or online classes without needing an extra webcam.

For students or creatives, portability is often a deciding factor when choosing a device. After all, it's no fun lugging around a heavy device when you're constantly moving between study cafés and campus. Thankfully, the S10 FE is 4% lighter than its predecessor. It also carries the same IP68 rating as the Galaxy Tab S10 series, meaning you won't need to panic if you accidentally spill water on your tablet while working or if it gets caught in the rain during your commute.

The S10 FE and FE+ are also the first models in the FE series to feature Samsung's AI capabilities, making them even more appealing for an upgrade. These devices will support features like Circle to Search with Google, Object Eraser, and Auto Trim, which have been seen in recent Android flagships.

Samsung Notes also comes with AI-powered features like Handwriting Assist to help ensure your digital notes are neat and Math Solver to assist with your least favorite subject. The tablets also come pre-installed with several creative and productivity apps, including LumaFusion, GoodNotes, Noteshelf, PicsArt, and Clip Studio Paint.

Best of all, they come at a much more affordable price than the Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra, which start at nearly $1000 and $1200 respectively. At these price points, you're better off considering an iPad or a cheaper Android tablet. That’s why the FE series is such a welcome alternative for those seeking premium features without the hefty price tag.

The base model of the S10 FE starts at $499.99, while the FE+ begins at $649.99. Both are available in 128GB and 256GB variants and come in three timeless colors: Gray, Silver, and Blue. While they’ll be available starting April 10, you can reserve them now via Samsung's website and receive a $50 credit toward a qualifying purchase.