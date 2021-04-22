Samsung’s new AR Canvas app lets you add AR elements to your surroundings

In October last year, Samsung sent out a notice to several Galaxy smartphone users via the stock camera app. The notice revealed that the company was planning to discontinue Bixby Vision’s AR features, like Places, Makeup, Home Decor, etc., by the end of the month. Samsung is now bringing back some of these features with a new app, called AR Canvas.

The new AR Canvas app lets you decorate the space around you with AR elements like 3D text, brushes, GIFs, and more. The AR content that you add to your spaces is anchored in place for 30 days, letting you easily revisit it and make changes by simply launching the AR Canvas app and pointing your phone’s camera at the same location.

To add AR elements to your surroundings, you can download the AR Canvas app from the Galaxy Store by following this link. Once you have the app on your phone, give it access to location, camera, mic, and storage permissions to get started. Then tap on the ‘+’ icon in the bottom right corner to create a new AR scene. This will open up the Scene Editor, which offers a host of tools to help you add AR elements to your surroundings.

The AR Canvas app’s Scene Editor includes options to add 3D text, 2D images, and GIFs, along with a brush option that lets you paint freehand. As you can see in the attached screenshots, the app also lets you scan a flat surface to add AR elements to it. Once you’re done decorating your space, you can tap on the Save button and the AR elements will stay in the same place for the next 30 days. All your AR scenes will then show up on the map on the app’s home screen for easier access.

Do note that AR Canvas is an experimental app and you may encounter some bugs while trying it out on your device. The app is currently only available for a handful of Samsung Galaxy devices, including the A51 5G, A71 5G, S10, S10+, S10 5G, Z Flip 5G, Note20, Note20 Ultra, Note10, Note10+, Z Fold2, S21, S21 Ultra, A80, S21+, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra.