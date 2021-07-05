Samsung’s brand new Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is already on sale for $130

Near the end of May, Samsung revealed two new budget tablets: the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite. The Tab S7 FE turned out to be something of a disappointment (and not available in the US), but the Tab A7 Lite is a better value proposition. It was released for $159.99 in the United States, but it has already been marked down to $129.99 at several retail stores — a savings of $30, or 19%.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is an 8.7-inch tablet, slightly smaller than the Tab S7, iPad, and most other tablets. It has 64GB of internal storage, a MediaTek Helio P22T chipset, microSD card support (but no adoptable storage), a resolution of 1340 x 800 pixels, and Android 11/One UI 3. The internal battery has a capacity of 5,100mAh, so it lasts long enough for several hours of media streaming, and it supports 15W charging through the USB Type-C port.

This is a budget tablet intended for media streaming and some gaming — if you need a tablet for productivity work, go for an iPad or Galaxy Tab S6 Lite instead. The Tab A7 is more intended to compete with Amazon’s line of Fire tablets, which don’t have the Tab A7’s access to the Google Play Store or One UI software. Overall, this is a good value for $130.