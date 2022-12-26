Some months back, Samsung debuted its Camera Assistant app, giving users more control of their cameras on Galaxy S22 series phones. Since then, other Galaxy S series owners have been wondering when or whether their devices would also receive the camera app. While we don't have an answer quite yet, we now know that Samsung is listening, and it does have some plans in place in the future.

A moderator on the Samsung Community forum was able to shed light for those curious as to when the beta of the Camera Assistant app would be expanded. When asked whether app would arrive on other phones, the moderator responded that the software is currently being tested on the Galaxy S22 series and that there would be a "separate announcement" with regard to other phones.

This, of course, isn't really a satisfying answer if you're a Galaxy S series device owner waiting for the Camera Assistant app, so others chimed in asking about more details of a future announcement and the moderator responded with "we will try to support as many models as possible" and "we will further review whether it would be better to conduct beta testing on more models in the future." This is all through translation and while this doesn't give much clarity, hopefully Samsung is really looking to expand it to more devices.

The Camera Assistant app offers toggles to better control HDR and auto-softening, and will also the camera to automatically choose which lens is best when shooting a photo. Furthermore, you get the option to select the number of shots taken when using the self-timer and increase the shutter speed when taking photos of fast-moving objects. These are just some samples of features available in the Camera Assistant app.

While these new settings aren't revolutionary, they certainly give Samsung users more options when it comes to shooting photos that doesn't cost any extra money. Are you eager to see this app land on other Samsung smartphones or have you moved on to a third-party camera app? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Samsung Community

Via: SamMobile