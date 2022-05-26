Samsung’s Expert RAW camera app now supports the Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung is extending its advanced camera app, Expert RAW, to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Samsung told us back in February that the app would land on the foldable in April. However, it failed to meet the promised timeline. But at long last, the app is finally available for download for the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Samsung has rolled out an update to the Expert RAW app, which among other things, enables support for the Galaxy Z Fold 3. While the default camera app would better serve most users, some of us desire greater control over image processing and final camera output. If that’s you, Expert RAW will sound like music to your ears. It offers several advanced camera features, including HDR multi-frame capture, full manual camera controls (ISO, shutter speed, histogram, white balance, etc.), and the ability to shoot in RAW DNG format. The app also integrates with Adobe Lightroom, so you can seamlessly export your RAW shots to the app for final editing.

In addition to adding support for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the latest Expert RAW update also brings some notable performance improvements. For one, you can now expect a faster processing time when taking low-light photos. Secondly, you can also expect marginal image quality improvements across various scenes.

Full changelog:

Update on the supported models (Galaxy Z Fold3)

Faster processing time in low-light environment.

Image quality improvements in various scenes.

Expert RAW version 1.0.02.6 is now available for download from the Galaxy Store. Follow the link given below to grab the latest version or update the app from the Galaxy Store app on your phone.

Download the Expert RAW app

Samsung plans to extend the Expert RAW app to several other Galaxy phones, including the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Fold 2. While there’s no concrete release date, Samsung has promised to deliver the app to these devices by H1 2022.

Via: Reddit