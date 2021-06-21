Samsung’s Fire Tablet alternative is on sale for $70-80 off

Samsung has discounted its flagship Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ tablets to super-low prices for Amazon’s Prime Day sale, but those aren’t the only devices available at a steep discount. You can also pick up the 32GB 10.4-inch Tab A7 for $159.99 right now on Amazon, or $199.99 for the 64GB model. Those are $70 and $80 off the original prices, respectively.

The Galaxy Tab A7 has a Snapdragon 662 chipset, 32 or 64GB storage, 3GB RAM, and a 10.4-inch 1200 x 2000 LCD screen. That’s a higher-resolution display than most other tablets in the sub-$200 price range, and the Snapdragon 662 gives this tablet a speed boost over Amazon’s 10-inch Fire tablets. There’s also a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 7,040mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

This tablet is best suited to media streaming and light productivity. You can’t use Samsung DeX, and there’s no stylus — if you need those features, check out today’s sales on the Tab S7 and S7+. Samsung does offer a keyboard cover for the Tab A7, but it’s not as good as the one on the Tab S7 series, as there’s no touchpad.

The main catch with this tablet is that it’s not guaranteed to receive three years of Android OS updates, like some other products from Samsung. The Galaxy A7 shipped with Android 10, and Samsung started rolling out an Android 11 update in April. It’s not clear if the tablet will get an upgrade to Android 12.