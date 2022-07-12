Samsung’s Frame TV is heavily discounted on Amazon for Prime Day

Samsung’s Frame TV is perfect for those who don’t want to mess up the vibe and decor of their living room. This particular smart TV quickly became popular because of how well it disguises itself as a piece of art when not in use. The Frame TV is available to purchase in a couple of different sizes, and almost all of them are currently available at a discounted price too. Thanks to the Amazon Prime Day sale, you can now save as much as $300 on the 55-inch variant of the Frame TV.

The 55-inch 4K QLED variant of Samsung’s The Frame TV is currently available for $1,198, down from its original price of $1,498. You can get it with either Beige, White, Brown, or Teak bezels depending on the kind of aesthetics you have in your living room. You’re looking at least $300 in savings as this is the lowest price we’ve seen for this TV this year.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The 2022 model of this TV comes with a matte display to eliminate the glare, making the visuals and the artwork displayed on the panel look like a canvas. The Frame TV is available to purchase in a bunch of different sizes, ranging from 32-inch to a giant 85-inch. All variants feature a 4K resolution, but only the 55-inch variant and above support 120Hz for gaming. The TV sits flush on the wall leaving no room between the body and the wall itself. All the TV ports sit separately on a breakaway box that connects to the Frame TV with a thin cable.

The 2021 model is discounted too

If you don’t mind putting up with a glossy panel then you can also consider buying the 2021 model of the Frame TV. This one’s also available to purchase in a bunch of different sizes, all of which are a part of the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale. We recommend picking up the 55-inch variant of the 2021 model because you can save $418 on it right now. It’s down to just $980 from its usual price of $1398. Besides the matte panel, the 2021 model doesn’t miss out on any other feature in particular. You get the same set of features with both TVs including the built-in Alexa support and the customizable bezels to make them look like artwork.

While we’re discussing products that look like artwork, Amazon’s own Echo Show 15 is also available at a handsome price thanks to the Prime Day sale. In fact, Amazon has a ton of great deals right now, so be sure to follow XDA’s Twitter handle to keep an eye on all the offers.