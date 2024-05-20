Key Takeaways The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is a cutting-edge AI PC with the powerful Snapdragon X Elite chipset, offering top-tier performance.

Unique to Samsung, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge features Galaxy AI with exclusive features like Circle to Search and Live Translate.

With a sleek design, stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, and starting at $1,349, this laptop offers premium features and connectivity.

The age of the AI PC is officially here, and Samsung isn't missing the party. The company has introduced the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge, its latest addition to the Galaxy Book 4 family and the first one powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset.

Like the remaining laptops launching today, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge is all about AI with the introduction of Copilot+, but it also brings Samsung's own AI features to the mix, helping it stand out from the crowd.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge

Starting on the inside, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is already an excellent laptop, powered by the "most powerful" Snapdragon X Elite chipset for laptops, with 12 cores running at 3.4GHz and support for dual-core boost up to 4GHz. The NPU promises up to 45TOPS of performance, which enables Copilot+ support with major AI workloads running locally on the device. That includes the new Recall feature allowing you to go back in time, but also things like Cocreator, live captions, and Auto Super Resolution, an AI-based upscaling technology.

Samsung is bringing something more unique to the table, though, thanks to its Galaxy ecosystem. The Galaxy Book 4 Edge also incorporates Galaxy AI, with features like Circle to Search with Google, Live Translate, and Chat Assist.

That's not all the goodness Samsung brings, though, Like the rest of the Galaxy Book lineup, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge comes with stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, with both 14-inch and 16-inch size options. Regardless of size, you're getting a 2.8K OLED panel with a smooth 240Hz refresh rate and touch support, so the experience is as good as it gets.

Specifications CPU Up to Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-84-100) GPU Qualcomm Adreno Display type Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits, touch Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch or 16-inch 16:10, 2880x1800 RAM 16GB Storage Up to 1TB Battery 55.9Wh (14-inch), 61.8Wh (16-inch) Charge speed 65W charger Ports 2x USB4, HDMI 2.1, headphone jack Operating System Windows 11 Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 14-inch: 312.42x223.77x10.9mm; 16-inch: 355.35x255.44x12.2mm Weight 14-inch: 2.6 pounds; 16-inch: 3.4 pounds Speakers Quad speakers (2x 5W woofers, 2x 2W tweeters) with Dolby Atmos Colors Sapphire Blue Price From $1,350

Like all the AI PCs announced today, you also get support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, plus Samsung's signature connectivity is also here, with two USB4 ports, HDMI, and a headphone jack, offering solid connectivity for a premium laptop. It does lack a USB Type-A port, though. All of this comes in a super sleek chassis that's just under 11mm thin on the 14-inch model, which is very impressive.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is available to pre-order today and will become fully available on June 18th. Pricing starts at $1,349 for the 14-inch model and $1,449 for the 16-inch version.