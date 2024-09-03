Key Takeaways Samsung introduces Galaxy Book5 Pro 360, featuring Intel Core Ultra processor with 47 TOPS of NPU power.

Innovative screen design allows for laptop, tablet, and multimedia center functionality.

Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 to be available in several countries this month, enhancing AI capabilities.

With IFA 2024 on the horizon, companies are gearing up to show off their best hardware. However, some companies just can't wait to show off what they've achieved, and we're already seeing a slew of announcements from tech companies from around the world. Samsung has just joined the fun with an announcement of the first entry in a brand new series called the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360, and it looks like a great mix of AI and premium hardware.

Samsung reveals the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360

As announced on the Samsung Newsroom, the Pro 360 is the company's first device in its new Galaxy Book 5 series. As you'd expect from a Copilot+ device, it has a decent 47 TOPS of NPU power under its belt, which helps it power a ton of AI-enhanced apps outside of Microsoft's own suite. The Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 achieves this with an Intel Core Ultra processor (Series 2) which Samsung claims has four times the NPU power of its predecessor. It also comes ready for Wi-Fi 7 connections, which is a nice bit of futureproofing.

However, the most visually striking part of the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 is the screen. You can use it like a regular laptop, but the screen can rotate backward. You can then use it as a more traditional tablet with its touchscreen and included S Pen, or you can angle it so the bottom acts as a stand, propping the screen up so you can use it as a multimedia center. And given how the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 combines an Intel ARC GPU, a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 3K resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate, anything you put on it is going to look great.

Samsung hasn't stated how much it will cost, but it did say that we'll begin seeing it in Canada, France, Germany, the UK, and the US starting this month. Until then, why not get yourself familiarised with the family and check out our review of the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra?