Samsung’s latest Galaxy M series device offers 5G support at an affordable price

Back in 2019, Samsung debuted the Galaxy M series in the Indian market. The lineup typically includes affordable smartphones with a couple of premium features. And the latest entrants in the M series are no different. The new Galaxy M13 5G is an affordable smartphone that packs MediaTek’s 5G-enabled Dimensity 700 chip, a massive 6,000mAh battery, and a 6.5-inch 90Hz LCD panel. It also comes in a 4G variant, which features an unspecified SoC, the same battery capacity, and a slightly larger 6.6-inch FHD+ display.

Samsung is offering the Galaxy M13 5G with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which you can expand up to 1TB using the built-in microSD card slot. In the camera department, the device sports a 50MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a depth sensor on the back. The 4G variant also comes in similar RAM/storage configurations, but it only features a dual-camera setup on the back. The camera module on both models resembles that of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung’s press release omits quite a few details about the two Galaxy M13 models, so we don’t have all the details about the devices yet. But we do know that both models offer 15W wired fast charging support and come with a 15W charging brick in the box.

As far as pricing and availability are concerned, the Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 4G will go on sale in India starting July 23. Both devices will be available in two RAM/storage configurations through Samsung’s website, Amazon, and select offline retail stores. Check out the section below for the pricing details for all the configurations.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G 4GB + 64GB: ₹13,999 (~$175) 6GB + 128GB: ₹15,999 (~$200)

Samsung Galaxy M13 4GB + 64GB: ₹11,999 (~$150) 6GB + 128GB: ₹13,999 (~$175)



What do you think of Samsung’s latest Galaxy M series devices? Are the Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 worth the price? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.