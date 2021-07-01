Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE may not just be delayed, it could also be changing SoCs

Over the last several months, we’ve seen a ton of leaks about the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE. The leaks have given us a good look at the affordable flagship’s design and an overview of its specifications. We’ve also learned that Samsung might unveil the device alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Watch 4 series in August. However, recent reports suggest that Samsung might not launch the Fan Edition device in August due to supply constraints.

According to South Korean publications Financial News and Maekyeong, Samsung initially planned to launch the Galaxy S21 FE in August this year. However, due to the global semiconductor shortage, the company has pushed the launch to the fourth quarter. The reports further reveal that Samsung may also switch the Snapdragon 888 on the phone with an Exynos chip because Qualcomm is facing production setbacks.

Early last month reports alleged that Samsung had shelved the hotly anticipated affordable flagship altogether. But the company later released a statement claiming that it hadn’t decided to suspend production of the Galaxy S21 FE. It now seems like the company will go ahead with the launch, albeit a bit later in the year. Currently, it’s believed that the device will hit the market sometime in October, but we have no official word from Samsung yet.

While the reports don’t specify the Exynos SoC Samsung will use on the Galaxy S21 FE, we believe it could be the Exynos 2100. The reports further add that Samsung might end up launching the phone in the US and Europe only, with a limited number of units on offer.

At the moment, we have no further details about Samsung’s plans regarding the Galaxy S21 FE. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more.

Featured image: Leaked render of the Galaxy S21 FE