Key Takeaways Artificial intelligence plays a major role in the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, offering features like live translation and chat assist for improved communication.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra maintains its status as one of the best smartphones on the market with minor camera changes and a guaranteed Snapdragon processor.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ have a similar design to last year's models, but feature bigger batteries and a return to the Exynos processor for international versions.

The Galaxy S series of smartphones are, every year, among the best phones on the market. The Galaxy S23 series was a fantastic set of smartphones with the S23 Ultra in particular having one of the best cameras on any smartphone around. Now the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is here, and it features minor improvements across the board to bring Samsung's trio of flagships up to date with the rest of the industry.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung Galaxy S24+ Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Build Armor Aluminum frame

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

IP68 dust & water resistance Armor Aluminum frame

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

IP68 dust & water resistance Armor Aluminum frame

Corning Gorilla Glass Armor screen

IP68 dust & water resistance Dimensions & Weight 2.78 x 5.79 x 0.3 inches (70.6 x 147.1 x 7.62mm)

5.93 ounces (168.1g) 3 x 6.24 x 0.3 inches (76.2x 158.5x 7.62mm)

6.95 ounces (197.1g) 3.11 x 6.40 x 0.34 inches (78.9 x 162.6 x 8.64mm)

8.22 ounces (233g) Display 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

FHD+ resolution

1-120Hz Adaptive refresh rate

Flat display 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

QHD+ resolution

1-120Hz Adaptive refresh rate

Flat display 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

QHD+ resolution

1-120Hz Adaptive refresh rate

2,600nits peak brightness

Curved display SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

Exynos 2400 in some regions, deca core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

Exynos 2400 in some regions, deca core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy RAM & Storage 8GB RAM

128GB/256GB storage 12GB RAM

256GB/512GB storage 12GB RAM

256GB/512GB/1TB storage Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP f/1.8, OIS, 85-degree FoV

Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.2, 120-degree FoV

Telephoto: 10MP f/2.4, 3x optical zoom, OIS, 36-degree FoV Primary: 50MP f/1.8, OIS, 85-degree FoV

Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.2, 120-degree FoV

Telephoto: 10MP f/2.4, 3x optical zoom, OIS, 36-degree FoV Primary: 200MP f/1.7, OIS, Laser Auto Focus, 85-degree FoV

Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.2, 120-degree FoV

Telephoto: 10MP f/2.4, 3x optical zoom, OIS, 36-degree FoV

Telephoto: 50MP f/3.4, 5x optical zoom, OIS, 36-degree FoV Front Camera(s) 12MP f/2.2, Dual PDAF, 80-degree FoV 12MP f/2.2, Dual PDAF, 80-degree FoV 12MP f/2.2, Dual PDAF Battery & Charging 4,000mAh

25W wired fast charging

15W wireless fast charging

Wireless PowerShare 4,900mAh

45W wired fast charging

15W wireless fast charging

Wireless PowerShare 5,000mAh

45W wired fast charging

15W wireless fast charging

Wireless PowerShare Connectivity 5G: sub6/mmWave

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

UWB

USB Type-C 5G: sub6/mmWave

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

UWB

USB Type-C 5G: sub6/mmWave

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

UWB

USB Type-C Security Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

Software-enabled face unlock

Samsung Knox

Samsung Knox Vault Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

Software-enabled face unlock

Samsung Knox

Samsung Knox Vault Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

Software-enabled face unlock

Samsung Knox

Samsung Knox Vault Operating System One UI 6.1 based on Android 14 One UI 6.1 based on Android 14 One UI 6.1 based on Android 14

Artificial intelligence is the biggest improvement here

Generative AI and Samsung-exclusive features

Before we get into any of the individual devices, the biggest change with this year's models is a focus on artificial intelligence. AI has been the big marketing term for the last year and a bit, and Samsung wants a part of it too. Samsung announced some big features made possible by Google's Gemini, but there are other features as part of the company's first-party apps too. Those are the following:

Live Translate

Interpreter

Chat Assist

Android Auto improvements

Note Assist

Transcript Assist

Live Translate enables a two-way real-time voice and text translator, working on phone calls to aid you with crossing language barriers. Interpreter is similar, translating in a split-screen view so that you can have a face-to-face conversation with someone in another language.

Chat Assist is a bit different, as it can help you to perfect conversational tones when texting others to ensure that your messages come across the way that you intend them to. Android Auto even gets a boost, as it'll automatically summarize your incoming messages and suggest relevant replies that you can send just using your voice. There's also Note Assist and Transcript Assist, which use AI to help you take notes, summarize long sections of text, transcribe text, and even translate it.

Those Google and Samsung features are particularly interesting though, and hinge on Google's recent developments. Both companies announced a generative AI partnership making use of Gemini Pro (currently powering Google Bard) and Imagen 2, both through Google's Vertex AI cloud platform. Gemini Pro is what powers the summarization feature in Notes, Voice Recorder, and the generative AI features in the Keyboard for tonal analysis and text suggestions. Imagen 2 powers the Generative Edit options in Samsung's Gallery application, and Gemini Nano will run as a local LLM on-device as part of Android 14.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Camera changes and a guaranteed Snapdragon

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the best of the bunch, and like last year's model, we expect it to stand the test of time and still be one of the best smartphones on the market by the end of this year. However, there aren't any real changes that the company has made to its camera system, aside from changing the 10x telephoto camera to a 5x telephoto camera.

What's also special about the Ultra model is that, in all regions, it packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy. That "For Galaxy" moniker first came about with last year's model, and it signifies a clock boost not unlike what the "Plus" variants of Qualcomm chips have been in the past. In other words, it's not anything particularly special, aside from the fact that it's a little bit faster.

The rest of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is painfully similar to last year's model. The display gets brighter at a peak of 2,500 nits, and it's said to be using Corning's Gorilla Glass Armor, but that's about it. There are very similar dimensions to last year's model, you get the same RAM and storage options (mostly, there's no longer an 8GB RAM model), and you get the same charging options too. Even the battery size is the same in the case of the Ultra, though the other models got a slight battery bump at least.

Samsung Galaxy S24 & Galaxy S24+

Bigger batteries, a return to Exynos

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Samsung Galaxy S24+ are more or less the same as last year's models in terms of looks, but they have one major change for people who. live outside of the United States: the return of Exynos. The S24 and S24+ will pack the Exynos 2400, a deca core SoC with a peak CPU speed of 3.2GHz and fabricated on a 4nm process.

Aside from that, the only other tangible changes are the bump to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy in the United States, and slightly bigger batteries as well. There's not much else to write home about, as the cameras are the same, the design is the same, and even the weight and dimensions are borderline identical to last year.

The rest of the specs remain largely unchanged, with the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ featuring 8GB RAM for the base S24, up to 256GB UFS 4.0 storage (128GB on the base model, presumably UFS 3.1), 50MP primary cameras, 12MP ultra-wide cameras, and 10MP 3x telephoto cameras.

Pricing & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is available for pre-order on Samsung's website starting today. You can grab the devices in the U.S. at the following prices:

Samsung Galaxy S24: Starts at $799.99

Samsung Galaxy S24+: Starts at $999.99

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Starts at $1,299.99

The devices come in various colorways, and higher storage tiers will cost more money. If you're thinking of buying one of the Samsung flagships, check out our collection of the best Galaxy S24 series deals to take advantage of the attractive pre-order benefits.