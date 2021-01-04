Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Smart Tag will help you find your lost devices

In less than 10 days, Samsung will host its first Unpacked event for 2021. During the event, the company will officially unveil the new Galaxy S21 lineup, and it may also launch the new Galaxy Buds Pro that we’ve seen in recent leaks. While we already know pretty much everything about the Galaxy S21 series and the Galaxy Buds Pro, there’s another upcoming Samsung product that we haven’t seen in many leaks so far — the Galaxy Smart Tag.

Samsung has reportedly been working on a smart object tracker, called the Galaxy Smart tag, for quite some time now. Although a few leaks about the tag have surfaced over the last few weeks, they haven’t revealed much about the smart tag except for its model number — EI-T5300. The latest leak comes from the South Korean regulatory authority (via GSMArena), and it showcases a detailed schematic of the Galaxy Smart Tag.

As you can see in the attached images, the Galaxy Smart Tag looks to be a thin square-shaped device with rounded corners. It’s powered by a single, replaceable 3V CR2032 button cell, and it features a button to help users find their phones.

The tag is expected to work with Samsung’s SmartThings feature, and it will connect to devices over Bluetooth 5.1 BLE. Sadly, more advanced features like UWB, LTE, and GPS won’t be offered on the tag. The report further adds that the tag will be available in black and oatmeal colorways, and it will be priced between EUR 15 to 20.

A separate report from 91mobiles reveals further information about the Galaxy Smart Tag, and it even includes some live images. The report cites information gathered from an NCC certification listing of the tag, which confirms its square pebble-shaped design and reveals that it will feature a hole on one edge to help users attach it to a lanyard. The listing also confirms that the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag will only offer Bluetooth 5.1 support.

While Samsung is yet to reveal any information about the Galaxy Smart Tag, both of the aforementioned reports claim that it will be launched alongside the Galaxy S21 series this month.