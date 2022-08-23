Samsung’s Galaxy Store is offering time-exclusive promotions for Genshin Impact and Pokémon GO

Samsung is announcing two new Galaxy Store promotions that will be available for a limited time. The promotions will involve two popular games, Genshin Impact and Pokémon GO.

Genshin Impact has been wildly popular, and its latest 3.0 update will bring a new region for players to discover. The new region, Sumeru, has long been mentioned in the game’s lore, and players will finally have a chance to explore the land with lush rain forests and vast sprawling deserts. This is quite exciting since the last big update was a little over a year ago with version 2.0. Last summer, players were introduced to a region called Inazuma, featuring beautiful shrines, rocky mountain terrains, and beached shipwrecks.

As part of the Galaxy Store promotion, Samsung will offer players ten percent off in-game purchases. The promotion will be applied to up to ten purchases. You must download the game from the Galaxy Store to take advantage of this promotion. If you have already downloaded it from the Google Play Store, Samsung suggests signing into the game and saving your progress. Once that is done, uninstall the game, and reinstall it from the Galaxy Store. When you log in, your data should be saved, and you can resume playing. The promotion will run from August 22 and will end on August 28.

Samsung will also be running a second promotion for Pokémon GO. As Pokémon GO Fest 2022 comes to a close, the last event of the year, Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale, is being held on August 27. The event will take place from 10 am to 6 pm local time, and players worldwide will be able to participate in a global event. The global event will feature encounters with Shiny Pokémon, rotating habitats, event-only raids, and the in-game debut of Shiny Unown N and Unown X. Players must purchase tickets to the virtual event to participate.

Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale tickets are now available through the Galaxy Store at a discounted price. Players will also be able to get $2 off their first Pokémon GO purchase and 10% off their subsequent nine purchases. Players will have to install the game from the Galaxy Store to take advantage of the promotional offers. If the game was installed from another source, Samsung again suggests users save their progress, uninstall the game, and reinstall it from the Galaxy Store. The promotion will go live starting on August 24 at noon and will end on August 27 at 11:59 PT.