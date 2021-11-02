Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Tab S7, and Tab S7+ are all on sale (up to $201 off)

Samsung sells a lot of Android tablets, but the company has three main options at the moment. The Galaxy Tab S7 Fan Edition is the cheapest of the bunch, and if you need more horsepower, the Tab S7 and Tab S7+ come with flagship Snapdragon chipsets. Samsung is kicking off its early Black Friday sales with discounts on all three models — the Tab S7 FE is now $430 ($100 off), the Tab S7 is $500 ($150 off), and the Tab S7+ is $650 ($201 off). These are some of the best prices we’ve seen on this year’s Tab lineup.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a 12.4-inch Android tablet, with a 2560×1600 LCD screen, a Snapdragon 750G chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage (plus an SD card slot), a 10,090mAh battery, 45W fast charging support (but the charger in the box only reaches 15W), and an S Pen stylus. The tablet ships with Android 11, and it should receive Android 12 and 13 once they become available, at the very least.

Meanwhile, the regular Galaxy Tab S7 has an 11-inch 1600×2560 LCD screen, capable of reaching 120Hz and supporting HDR10. You also get a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, 128GB of storage, 6GB RAM, dual rear cameras (13MP main, 5MP ultra-wide), an 8MP front camera, and four speakers. For connectivity, you get UBS Type-C 3.2, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0. The Tab S7 is included in Samsung’s promised “three generations” of support, and it has already been updated to Android 11, so it should at least get Android 12 and 13.

Finally, the premium Galaxy Tab S7+ has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset, a 12.4-inch 2800×1752 AMOLED 120Hz screen, 6GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage (with a microSD card slot for adding more room), Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0. The high-resolution AMOLED screen is perfect for watching movies and TV shows, especially with four speakers surrounding the edge for excellent sound. The Tab S7 was also already updated to Android 11, and it should get Android 12 and 13 once they become available.

We’ve linked all three tablets at multiple retail stores below. The base configurations are the best deals, but some of the higher-capacity versions are also on sale.