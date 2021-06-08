Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ is now on sale for $699 ($150 off)

The regular Galaxy Tab S7 is also still on sale

The Galaxy Tab S7+ is the most premium Android tablet available right now, with a flagship Snapdragon chipset and a large 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. It’s the tablet to get if you want the best Android-powered competitor to the iPad Pro and Surface Pro X, and now the 128GB version is available for $699 at B&H Photo and Video. That’s a savings of $150 from the original price.

The Galaxy Tab S7+ has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset, a 12.4-inch 2800×1752 AMOLED 120Hz screen, 6GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage (with a microSD card slot for adding more room), Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0. Watching movies and TV shows is a treat on the high-resolution AMOLED screen, especially with four speakers surrounding the edge for excellent sound. The Tab S7 is included in Samsung’s promised “three generations” of support, and it has already been updated to Android 11, so it should at least get Android 12 and 13.

Like most other Galaxy Tabs, the Tab S7+ has an S Pen stylus in the box, which can be used for drawing or as a simple pointer. Even though the S Pen is included, the keyboard attachment seen in the top photo is not — you’ll have to spend an extra $141 for that. Alternatively, if you don’t care about the keyboard matching the tablet too closely, any Bluetooth keyboard (or a USB keyboard with a Type-C cable or adapter) will work well with the Tab S7+.

If you don’t really need a 12-inch AMOLED screen, but you still want a quality Android tablet, the regular Galaxy Tab S7 sale from a few days ago remains available. Microsoft is selling the 128GB Tab S7 for $530, a savings of $120 from the original MSRP and $30-50 below typical prices.