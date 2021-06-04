Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 now on sale for just $530

Samsung’s latest flagship tablets are the Tab S7 and S7+, intended to compete with Apple’s iPad Air and iPad Pro, respectively. The entry-level Tab S7 might not have the gorgeous AMOLED screen that the Tab S7+ offers, but it’s still a great tablet with speedy hardware and an included stylus. Microsoft’s eBay store is now selling the Tab S7 for $529.99, a savings of $120 from the original price. However, the tablet has floated around $560-580 recently at Amazon and other retailers.

The Galaxy Tab S7 has an 11-inch 1600×2560 LCD screen, capable of reaching 120Hz and supporting HDR10. It also has a Snapdragon 865 chipset, 128GB of storage, 6GB RAM, dual rear cameras (13MP main, 5MP ultra-wide), an 8MP front camera, and four speakers. For connectivity, you get UBS Type-C 3.2, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0. No headphone jack here, unfortunately. The Tab S7 is included in Samsung’s promised “three generations” of support, and it has already been updated to Android 11, so it should at least get Android 12 and 13.

Samsung includes an S Pen stylus in the box with the Tab S7, but not the keyboard attachment — that will cost you $124 on its own. You can also just use any Bluetooth or USB keyboard. Check out our Galaxy Tab S7 review if you’re on the fence.