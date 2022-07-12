Samsung’s best Galaxy tablets are all on sale for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is finally here — the day tech lovers mark on their calendars and wait all year for due to the amazing deals on electronic devices. If you’ve been in the market for a tablet, it’s the perfect time for you to pick up some new gear. A vast selection of Samsung’s tablets are on sale at Amazon, including the Galaxy Tab S8.

Galaxy Tab S8

The vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 is one of the best Android tablets you can buy right now. It has an 11-inch 2560 × 1600 LTPS TFT screen capable of reaching 120Hz, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, up to 12GB RAM, dual rear cameras (13MP main, 6MP ultra-wide), a 12MP front camera, and four speakers. For connectivity, you get USB Type-C 3.2, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 6E, but no headphone jack. The Galaxy Tab S8 is included in Samsung’s promised “four generations” of support, so it should at least get Android 16.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 The entry-level Galaxy Tab S8 now starts at $580, a savings of $120 from the original MSRP. Buy from Amazon

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

The next step up is the Galaxy Tab S7 SE, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (5G) / 778G (Wi-Fi) chipset. The tablet features a larger 12.4-inch display, a 10,090mAh battery, 45W fast charging support (but the charger in the box only reaches 15W), and an S-Pen stylus.

Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

The premium Galaxy Tab S7 Plus has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset and a 12.4-inch 2800 × 1752 AMOLED 120Hz screen. The high-resolution AMOLED screen is perfect for watching movies and TV shows, especially with four speakers surrounding the edge for excellent sound. Although the tablet is almost two years old, it has already received the One UI 4 update with Android 12.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus The 128GB Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi model is now $474.05 on Amazon, which is $375.95 off the original MSRP. Buy from Amazon

Galaxy Tab A8

If you want to get an entry-level tablet for reading PDFs or consuming media, then you should opt for the Galaxy Tab A8. The tablet is powered by a starter mid-range Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset, and you can use your wired headphones with it, thanks to the 3.5mm audio jack. There’s also a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer, and a 7,040mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Samsung's budget Galaxy A8 tablet is now available for just $160, or $220 for the 128GB model. Buy from Amazon

Galaxy Tab Active 3

The ruggedized Galaxy Tab Active 3 packs in Samsung’s Exynos 9810 octa-core chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage. The tablet is built for extreme environments and it’s MIL-STD-810H certified. It comes with enhanced shock absorption and Samsung claims that the tablet can survive a drop of up to 1.5m with the included protective cover.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 This is the current-gen Samsung ruggedized tablet, and it is a steal at this $427 price tag ($231.79 off). Buy from Amazon

As with all Prime Day deals, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get these prices. These sales are good through the end of today, so don’t wait if you’re at all interested.