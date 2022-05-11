Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 renders reveal a familiar design

A new set of renders has been released, showing off the looks of Samsung’s unannounced Galaxy Z Flip 4. Sadly, there really isn’t much to gain from these images, which show us everything, but also show us nothing. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks nearly identical to the Galaxy Z Flip 3, just like the recently-leaked Galaxy Z Fold 4 looks like the Z Fold 3. Regardless, these renders by 91Mobiles alongside @OnLeaksprovide our best look yet at Samsung’s upcoming foldable handset.



As you can probably see from the attached image, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is incredibly similar to Galaxy Z Flip 3. Unfortunately, we don’t get any juicy bits of information about the upcoming device such as any information about its specifications, but there is a small detail about its dimensions. It looks like the new model could be a tad bit thicker than the older one, coming in at around 165.1 x 71.9 x 7.2mm.

As previously reported, Samsung is betting big with its next round of foldable phones. It’s expected that the company will deliver a much larger amount than its last release. One detail that we know may make this a slightly more enticing offering is that it seems it may arrive with a slightly larger external display. The handset could also last a bit longer, as it’s reportedly coming with a larger battery.

Naturally, you can’t expect one of the most anticipated devices of the year to not have serious power under its hood. The device could come powered by Qualcomm’s latest and unannounced SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus (SM8475), or it may instead opt for the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. As far as colors go, the Z Flip 4 will hopefully have as many options as the Z Flip 3 did at launch. Naturally, more colors should come available as well as time goes on, though certain colors may be exclusive to certain regions.

Source: 91mobiles