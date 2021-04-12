Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 will reportedly be smaller than the Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung is expected to make some key changes to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, with improved specs and a more refined design. One of the alleged changes will be to the size of the device — which is either a good thing or bad thing depending on your preference.

According to The Elec, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to have an overall smaller footprint compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The main display will reportedly be slightly shrunk down to 7.5 inches, while the cover display will be 6.2 inches. The differences aren’t that drastic, but the report claims the dimensions of the device will be roughly the same size as the Galaxy Fold 1, but with virtually no display bezels.

While the dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are expected to closely match the original model, The Elec reports the new foldable will be slightly wider, so it won’t feel so tall and slim when it’s closed. If there’s anything to criticize about last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 it’s that the form factor felt a little awkward when it was closed. It appears Samsung is attempting to address those complaints.

As a result of the smaller size, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will reportedly feature a smaller battery. The Elec claims the device’s battery will be 4,380mAh, which is a slight decrease from the Galaxy Z fold 2’s 4,500mAh battery. It’s unclear if that reduction will lead to any noticeable differences between both generations. With optimized software and a new processor, users are unlikely to notice any major differences.

The reduction in size and tweaked design could see Samsung achieve perfection with its next foldable — or at least close to it. We loved last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2, but there are some improvements we’d like to see when the Galaxy Z Fold 3 launches, including S Pen support and an improved camera system.

The featured image showcases the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s main display.