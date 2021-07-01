Samsung’s leather Galaxy S21 cases are up to 27% off today

The Galaxy S series is one of the most popular lineups of Android phones worldwide, and as a result, there are thousands of third-party cases for the devices released each year. That hasn’t stopped Samsung from producing its own official cases for every new model, with several different materials and form factors. Earlier this month, the S-View covers for all three S21 models went on sale, and now Samsung has discounted a few of its leather cases.

Some of Samsung’s cases for the Galaxy S21 have been discounted for weeks (or months), but there are three new price reductions. The brown leather cases for the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are on sale, down to $36.70 ($13.29 off) and $43.56 ($6.43 off), respectively. The black leather cover for the Galaxy S21 Ultra is also discounted to $43.50, a savings of $7.49 from the usual price. All three cases are linked below.

Galaxy S21 Brown Leather Cover This leather case fits the smallest Galaxy S21 model. It normally goes for $43-50, but now it's $36.70. Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S21 Ultra Black Leather Cover If you have Samsung's biggest S21, this black leather cover is now $42.50, down from the usual price of $50. Buy at Amazon

The cases for the Galaxy S21 and S21+ have the same leather texture across the back casing and camera bump, while the S21 Ultra version doesn’t cover the rear cameras at all. Samsung designed the cases to be ultra-slim, which has one downside — the sides aren’t raised, so your screen isn’t protected much if you drop the phone.