Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Samsung Smart Monitor M8 $399.99 $729.99 Save $330 Monitors can be more than just a display. This display is not only 4K, but it also comes with a high-quality webcam you can use for your video calls. Plus, you can use apps like Netflix and several other streaming services even without your Surface Pro X. $399.99 at Amazon

Samsung's latest smart monitor offers a lot of bang for the buck. This is especially true since the monitor has seen numerous discounts over the past month. What comes as a bit of a surprise, the monitor is now being discounted once again, bringing it down to its lowest price yet, knocking 45 percent off, now coming in at just $399.99.

The M8 series first made its debut back in January of 2022 during CES. The monitor is one of the company's best smart monitors and offers 4K resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. The monitor is quite slim and is available in four different colors: Warm White, Daylight Blue, Sunset Pink, and Spring Green. In addition, it has smart features that separate it from other standard monitors.

When it comes to smart features, you gain access to a variety of different applications, with some of the most popular ones being video streaming services like Disney Plus, Netflix, HBO Max, and more. Along with streaming services, you can also access a built-in browser and Samsung TV Plus for more entertainment choices.

Furthermore, you get access to Samsung's new Gaming Hub, which gives you access to thousands of different games using various game streaming services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, and more. If you're still on the fence about this one, you can always check out Arif Bacchus's thoughts on the monitor, as he was able to pick one up a couple of weeks ago, and simply put, it changed his life.

Source: Amazon