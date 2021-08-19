Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy M32 5G leak ahead of launch

Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy M series is an online-only set of smartphones targeted at the younger generation in India and directly challenges the likes of Xiaomi. The Samsung Galaxy M52 and the Samsung Galaxy M32 have now leaked ahead of launch, with the M32 5G officially confirmed to launch in India on August 25th, 2021. There is no expected launch date for the M52 just yet.

These complete specifications come courtesy of industry insider Ishan Agarwal exclusively through 91Mobiles. They’re both mid-range smartphones, with the M52 5G coming with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, and the M32 5G coming with the MediaTek Dimensity 720.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is the beefier of the two, packing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. It has a 6.7-inch full HD+ Infinity-O AMOLED panel covered in Gorilla Glass 5, support for 11 5G bands, and 6GB or 8GB of RAM with 128GB of expandable storage. It has a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The front-facing camera is 32MP with an f/2.2 aperture. It has a 15W charger in the box, too. There is no information on the battery size.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G packs the MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, though it also has support for 12 5G bands. It has a 6.5-inch TFT Infinity-V HD+ display covered in Gorilla Glass 5, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage. It has a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide camera f/2.2, a 5MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 13MP front-facing camera with an aperture of f/2.2. Finally, it has a 5,000 mAh battery. This is an iterative improvement over the non-5G Samsung Galaxy M32 which launched earlier in the year.