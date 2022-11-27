Samsung's Neo QLED Smart TV is one of the most versatile TVs on the market and is now discounted by $400 on Cyber Monday.

We have been seeing some amazing TV deals during Black Friday, and now that Cyber Monday is on the horizon, we're getting even more discounts on some of the best TV products that are currently available. The Samsung QN85B Neo QLED 4K TV offers some impressive specifications and is now being discounted by $400. On top of the great discount, Samsung is also throwing in three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free.

Samsung's QN85B Neo QLED 4K TV offers impressive details and colors thanks to its use of Quantum Mini LEDs. The TV also makes use of a Neo Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling in order to make lower-resolution content look better. Of course, it wouldn't be one of Samsung's best TVs if it didn't have Quantum HDR 24x technology, bringing images on the screen to life. In addition to the amazing picture, the TV can also produce great sound, with its speakers that offer support for Dolby Atmos.

Those that are into gaming will be happy to know that the TV support 4K at 120Hz, and also has support for Samsung's Gaming Hub. That means you can connect directly to some of the most popular game streaming services without having additional hardware. Some of these include services like Amazon Luna, Nvidia's GeForce Now, Xbox Game Pass, and more. Furthermore, it also includes Samsung's Smart Hub, giving you access to all your favorite video streaming services in one place. In addition, you'll also gain access to free TV content with Samsung TV Plus.

If interested, you can take advantage of this deal for the next day, because after that, it will be gone. The TV starts at 55 inches and can go as large as 98 inches, so there is definitely a size for everyone.