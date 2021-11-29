Samsung’s new 35W Power Adapter Duo offers USB-PD, PPS support

For the longest time, Samsung has shipped the 25W TA800 travel adapter with its devices. Although the company did switch to a 45W adapter with the Galaxy Note 10 series, all Samsung devices launched since have either shipped with the same 25W charging brick or none at all. But recent leaks suggest that the company might finally up its fast charging game with the upcoming Galaxy S22 series. While that may or may not be the case, Samsung has now launched a new 35W power adapter in the Indian market that offers USB-PD 3.0 PPS support.

The new Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo features a USB Type-C port and a full-sized USB Type-A port. The USB Type-C port supports fast charging at 35W, while the USB Type-A port only supports a maximum output of 15W. The charger supports a wide range of Samsung and non-Samsung devices, including tablets, laptops, wireless chargers, and smartwatches. The charger is already up for sale on Samsung’s website priced at ₹2,299.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung is also working on two new fast chargers — the 65W Power Adapter Trio (EP-T6530) and the 45W Power Adapter (EP-T4510). These new chargers could be for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. However, we haven’t seen any evidence to support this speculation at the moment.